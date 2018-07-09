Scott Boulevard Construction Complete

COLUMBIA - After more than two years of construction Scott Boulevard is now open and officials marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon. Several officials gathered at the Daniel Boone Little League Field for the ceremony. It's the same place the project kicked off on May 22, 2009.

The improvements include widening of the road to four lanes, the addition of bike lanes, a center median and sidewalks lining both sides. The first phase widened from Rollins Road south to Brookview Terrace while the second worked on widening from the MKT Trail to the Vawter School Road intersection.

The intersection on Vawter School Road was known for accidents and officials hope the improvements will help solve these problems.