Scott Boulevard opens after summer-long construction

COLUMBIA - Scott Boulevard on the southwest side of Columbia will reopen after more than five months of construction.

Columbia Public Works announced the road would open Friday evening at 8 p.m. Construction on the road included tearing down and rebuilding the bridge over Hinkson Creek. That bridge is 360 feet long. Also, workers added a roundabout at the intersection to Scott Boulevard and Vawter School Road and raised Scott Boulevard by nine feet.

Workers also installed a new storm-water detention and treatment basin as well as 2,700 feet of storm-water drainage piping.

In total, workers laid nearly 13,000 square yards of pavement as well as 32,000 square feet of sidewalk.

Public Works asks that pedestrians and drivers use caution around the intersection as work is still in progress.

Crews will close a part of Vawter School Road east of the roundabout. Columbia Public Works said it will announce the closing and opening dates for that project in the near future.

Columbia Public Works thanks customers for their patience and asks that drivers still use caution as workers will still be along the side of the road as they finish construction.

The entire project is slated to end October 31.