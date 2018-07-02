Scott Boulevard Project Schedule Set to Start

COLUMBIA - Preparation for construction for phase two of the Scott Boulevard improvement project is set to start. The public works website states that work on the utility corridor on the sidewalk near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Vawter School Road was set to start on Jan. 16.

Public Works Spokesman Steven Sapp said the sidewalk on the north side of Vawter School road will close for six to eight weeks in order to run electric conduits underground before construction begins. Columbia Water and Light hired a private contractor to complete the work, and said the contractor was setting up in the area today.

A construction date for the project has not been set. Phase two of the project involves converting the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Vawter School Road into a roundabout and raising the Hinkson Creek Bridge by about 9 feet to prevent flooding in the future.

For more information on construction and alternative routes when construction begins, visit the project's website.