Scott Boulevard Roundabout Opens

COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Works Workers open the newly constructed roundabout Tuesday morning.

Construction closed the intersection of Vawter School Road, Scott Boulevard, and Brushwood Lake Road on June 3, 2014, but road work has surrounded the area since January. Connections to the three roadways, which feed into the roundabout, are being completed.

Drivers trying to use Brushwood Lake Road must continue using the temporary connection until the new segment can be attached to the old. In a media release, Public Works said it expects the work to be completed later this week. Sidewalks and the installation of top soil for flower bed areas are not yet completed.

Public Works said its goal is to complete all work on the roundabout so temporary lane restrictions and closures will not occur often. Overall, the project has remained on schedule.

Scott Boulevard, north of the intersection to Bellview Drive, will remain closed until August.