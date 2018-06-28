Scott City School Safe Room to Pair with Theater

By: The Associated Press

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (AP) - A new safe room building for Scott City schools will double as a performing arts center in the southeast Missouri community.

The Scott City School District broke ground Monday on a shelter designed to withstand tornado winds of up to 250 miles per hour. The Southeast Missourian (bit.ly/1vzRXIU ) reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency paid for three-quarters of the $2.1 million project.

The performing arts wing will provide space for school plays, choir and band concerts and art exhibits.