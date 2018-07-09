Scouts Make Christmas Cards for Troops

JEFFERSON CITY- Boy Scout Troop, Venture Crew 111 made Christmas cards tonight for troops based overseas.

People gathered at Wesley United Methodist Church in Jefferson City to make over 200 cards for the troops. 15 year old troop member Michelle Boyer said she came up with the idea to host this event last month, and is excited to do something meaningful for the troops.

The group will also make a care package for one military member who hasn't recieved a letter or package in over a year. All of the troops recieving cards are from the Jefferson City area.

Venture crew is a sub-division of the Boy Scouts of America. Created in 1998, it is a co-ed group open to anyone between the ages of 14 and 20.