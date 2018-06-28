Scream clean offers kids candy in exchange for trash

FULTON — There is a new way kids in Fulton will earn candy this year, by trading trash for treats.

The first annual Scream Clean offers kids a chance to dress up and pick up trash along the Stinson Creek Trail.

"There will be candy stations along the way kids and parents can trade trash for treats and can also answer questions, environmental questions, creek questions to receive candy," Interim Engineer Kyle Bruemmer said.

Bruemmer said it's a good way to get the community involved.

"Our stream team is all about our environment especially when our concern is Stinson Creek and other creeks here in town we want to make sure they are clean and looking good and our water is good here in our community. So we are trying to bring attention to that as well as have a fun event for the kids," Bruemmer said.

There will be other prizes at the event.

"Scholastic is partnered with us and they've been really great and they're gonna have a book giveaway at the memorial park pavilion," Bruemmer said.

The event is Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will begin at Seaman Park trail head.