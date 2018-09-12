SE Missouri Man Charged With Spreading HIV Pleads Not Guilty

DEXTER, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri man who says he had sexual contact with as many 300 people since being diagnosed with HIV has pleaded not guilty to infecting another man with the virus.

David Mangum entered the plea Thursday. Stoddard County prosecutor Russell Oliver says more potential victims have come forward since Mangum was charged last week with recklessly infecting another with HIV, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Oliver says additional charges are expected. Mangum's attorney didn't return messages.

Court documents allege Mangum told detectives in Dexter, a small town in southeast Missouri, that he had unprotected sex with as many as 300 partners since he was diagnosed a decade ago. As many as 60 of those contacts allegedly occurred after he moved to Missouri from Dallas in 2011.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.