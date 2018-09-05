SE Missouri Murder Suspect Due in Court in June

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri man whose wife disappeared a year ago has an upcoming court appearance on first-degree murder charges in his wife's death.

Clay Waller has been scheduled to make his initial court appearance June 4 in Jackson. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle told The Southeast Missourian the purpose of the appearance will be to determine if Waller will have a private attorney or a public defender.

Waller is accused of killing his wife, Jacque Waller, last June. Prosecutors allege Clay Waller killed her after the estranged couple visited a divorce lawyer. Her body hasn't been found. Clay Waller has maintained his innocence.

Scott Reynolds, who has represented Waller on other charges, said Friday he hasn't been retained to represent him on the murder and tampering charges.