SE Missouri State To Offer Program at Satellites

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Southeast Missouri State plans to begin offering an associate degree program at its satellite campuses, starting next fall.

The university says the Associate's Plus degree is a two-year degree with an option for students to go on to earn a bachelor's degree.

The Southeast Missourian reports university president Kenneth Dobbins told the newspaper's editorial board last week that students may start signing up for the program Tuesday.

The program is being offered in cooperation with Missouri State University-West Plains. Southeast already offers associate degree courses at its campuses in Kennett, Malden and Sikeston, but not an associate degree. Students will earn an associate degree with 62 credit hours.

Dobbins says the university wants to eliminate students earning hours and credits that later can't be applied toward a bachelor's degree.