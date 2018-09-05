SE Mo. City Braces for High Water

CARUTHERSVILLE (AP) - The southeast Missouri city of

Caruthersville has been bracing for possible flooding from the Mississippi River.



The Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday no major problems have occurred so far. Chief Deputy Joe Bryant said the city has done a lot of preparation work along a seawall that protects the Bootheel town of about 7,600 from the Mississippi River. He said the work has included fortifying the concrete and earthen wall with thousands of sand bags.



The river is supposed to crest at Caruthersville at 49.7 feet later this week. The wall can hold back up to 50 feet. Bryant said the record level was 46 feet, and that was years ago.



Gov. Jay Nixon is scheduled to visit Caruthersville, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston on Tuesday.