SE Mo. Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Accident

BENTON, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a 2012 traffic accident that killed a Sikeston woman.

Forty-seven-year-old Mark Lee Jobe of Sikeston also pleaded guilty Thursday to driving while intoxicated-aggravated offender. Jobe had three prior alcohol-related convictions.

Jobe was sentenced to seven years in prison for DWI-aggravated offender and 15 years for second-degree murder. The sentences will run concurrently.

The July 17, 2012, accident killed 53-year-old Kim Maclin, who had just retired as an elementary counselor for Sikeston schools. She died two days after the accident.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports investigators said Jobe was speeding and ran a red light before striking Maclin's car in a Sikeston intersection.

Before the sentencing, his attorney said Jobe apologized to Maclin's family and to his own family.