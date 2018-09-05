SE Mo. Officer Killed in Crash

CARUTHERSVILLE (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man is charged with first-degree murder for a crash that killed a police officer in Missouri's Bootheel.

Pemiscot County authorities say 28-year-old Caruthersville police Officer Evan Burns died early Tuesday when his cruiser was rammed by a Cadillac Escalade reported stolen from the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon.

Deputies had chased the SUV on Interstate 55 before it turned onto Missouri 84, where Burns and another officer set up spike strips. Burns died on impact.

Twenty-nine-year-old Deonta Jamarr Williamson of O'Fallon is jailed without bond pending a court appearance Thursday. Court records don't list a lawyer for him.

His mother, Rhonda Williamson, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch her son was mentally ill and she struggled to find him professional help. She said she wanted to give her condolences to Burns' family.