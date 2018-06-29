SE Mo. Officials Say Truancy Policy Shows Results

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Officials say a Cape Girardeau school district policy that makes parents responsible for their children's truancy is having some impact.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the district's truancy policy holds parents responsible for their children failing to attend school.

The district sends letters to parents after their children have missed three, five and seven days of classes. On the 10th day, the district turns a form over to a school resource officer who takes it to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Authorities say that in addition to fewer warning letters being sent out, there are also fewer parents pleading guilty to the misdemeanor offense of not ensuring their children are in school.