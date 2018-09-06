SE Mo. Police ID Body Found in Car

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Authorities have identified a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in a vehicle submerged in the Mississippi River.

The Southeast Missourian reports authorities say Autumn D. Vinson of Jackson was found dead in the car submerged in about five feet of water Friday.

Darin Hickey, spokesman the Cape Girardeau Police Department, says police are investigating. Hickey says the body was found in the back seat of the vehicle, but it's unclear how it got there because the submerged vehicle was full of water.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

The body was found after a passer-by called police Friday morning to report seeing the antenna and roof of the vehicle in the water.