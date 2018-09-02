SE Mo. Police Say 2 Arrested in Homicide

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. - Authorities in southeast Missouri say two people have been arrested in the death of a man whose body was found inside a truck in a parking lot.

The Dexter Daily Statesman reports that Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner said Sunday that preliminary autopsy results showed 34-year-old Sean Crow of Bernie, was a homicide victim. His body was found Feb. 20 in a truck in the parking lot of the McDonald's in Advance, Mo.

A witness said the truck was parked in the lot at about 6 p.m. Tuesday night. The cause of death has not been released.

Hefner said two people have been arrested but have not been formally charged.