SE Mo. Town Gets Grant for Storm Water Project

DONIPHAN (AP) - The southeast Missouri town of Doniphan has been given a $10,000 grant to reduce storm water pollution runoff.

The state Department of Natural Resources said in a statement that the grant will go toward addressing storm water runoff at the city's Quick Creek Park.

The project requires a matching grant of about $6,700 from the city. It's intended to restore native vegetation to the site and demonstrate how storm water runoff can be managed using rain gardens.

DNR said Doniphan officials plan to involve the community in the project.