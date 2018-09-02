SE Mo. WWII Veterans Get Free Trip to Washington

CAPE GIRARDEAU - A group of southeast Missouri World War II veterans are taking a free trip to Washington, D.C., this week. And they have Rob Callahan and Tucker Davis to thank. The two men arranged the trip, which they're calling the Honor Tour. It's the second such tour Davis and Callahan have put together. The first trip was in June. Callahan says taking the veterans to visit the nation's Capitol and the National World War II Memorial is the most rewarding thing he's ever done. He says it's also the most emotional. Callahan heard about an Ohio man doing something similar with veterans there. So he persuaded Davis to him help organize an effort for the Missouri veterans.