Seahawks Defeat Broncos to Win First Super Bowl

4 years 7 months 3 days ago Sunday, February 02 2014 Feb 2, 2014 Sunday, February 02, 2014 8:04:00 PM CST February 02, 2014 in Football
By: The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Seattle Seahawks have won their first Super Bowl title, crushing the favored Denver Broncos 43-8.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith returned an interception of Peyton Manning 69 yards for a touchdown late in the first half Sunday, and Percy Harvin returned the opening kickoff of the second half 87 yards for another TD.

The Seahawks led 36-0 before Denver finally scored on the last play of the third quarter.

Manning was 34 of 49 for 280 yards, but most of that came after Seattle had all but put the game away. He was flustered by Seattle's fierce defense for most of the first half, throwing two interceptions. The second fluttered into Smith's hands after Cliff Avril struck the five-time NFL MVP's arm as he was releasing the ball.

Second-year quarterback Russell Wilson was coolly efficient for the Seahawks, throwing for two touchdowns.

 

