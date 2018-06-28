Seahawks Stuff Rams at the Dome

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Sidney Rice caught a touchdown pass and drew a pass interference call in the end zone that led to a field goal and the Seattle Seahawks defeated the St. Louis Rams 24-7 on Sunday.

The Seahawks defense also came up with a big game, sacking Sam Bradford five times and forcing him to lose two fumbles that led to touchdowns.

Marshawn Lynch scored for the fourth straight week, although he just missed on a third straight 100-yard game. Chris Clemons had three sacks and came up with both fumbles. The Rams 2-8) totaled 185 yards.

The Seahawks (4-6) won on consecutive weeks for the first time, following up on an upset over Baltimore, and have won 12 of 13 in the series.

Seattle improved to 2-4 on the road in a game notable for sloppy play and 19 punts, including a season-high 10 by the Rams' Donnie Jones.