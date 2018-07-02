Sean Culkin goes back to Florida

3 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, January 01 2015 Jan 1, 2015 Thursday, January 01, 2015 8:00:00 AM CST January 01, 2015 in Mizzou Xtra
By: Jay Wallis, KOMU 8 Reporter

ORLANDO - Many of Missouri's players got the chance to see the sights in Orlando, Florida and have somewhat of a vacation. For others, it was a chance to go home, and for Florida native Sean Culkin, his family got to be a part of his trip.

"I can't wait," Culkin said. "I'm about two hours away, so I'll have a lot of family and friends at the game. It'll be exciting."

"I would like to see them definitely after the game. School doesn't start until the 20th, so I'll have about two weeks. If I get a little time, I might drive back and see them maybe Christmas Eve or something. It's cool that our bowl game matched up with my hometown."

Culkin said there are plenty of restaurants and stores to check out while in Orlando, but there's one obvious place everyone has to go to.

"I mean, you have to go to Disney World," Culkin said with a smile. "If you're going to be in Orlando, you have to go there. That place defines Florida."

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11am 81°
12pm 83°
1pm 85°
2pm 86°