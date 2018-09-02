Sean Weatherspoon Gives Back to Hometown

JASPER, TX - It appears the NFL lockout may end as soon as Monday. Some NFL players have been camping this summer, including some former Missouri Tigers. Current Atlanta Falcon linebacker Sean Weatherspoon hosted his camp this weekend in his hometown of Jasper, Texas.

"I feel like home is where it started so I wanted to come home first to try it and see what kind of turn out I could get out here so that would let me know if I could make it something I could do in Atlanta and do back in Columbia, Missouri but you know home is where the heart is so you definitely gotta come home," said Weatherspoon.

Spoon attended Jeremy Maclin's camp in St.Louis this week, then had his own event in Texas to show appreciation for his hometown and inspire local youth. His inaugural Sean Weatherspoon Community Football Camp Saturday was the first of his 'SPOONfuls of Hope' program which is set to officially launch in the fall of 2011. Weatherspoon hopes the program will teach kids effective life skills, help them overcome obstacles in their lives, and encourage them to fulfill their potential both academically and as a person.

"Luckily I have a few good friends that decided to come out here and help me out," Weatherspoon said. "You know I just look to get more guys next year and let it be a bigger and better camp so the kids can see that there is something else out there other besides the streets of Jasper...there's a lot more you can go out there in the world to see and you can go out there and be successful."