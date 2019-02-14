Search and rescue underway in Osage Beach for missing Columbia man

OSAGE BEACH - The Missouri Search and Rescue Ground Team is searching for a Columbia man who has reportedly been missing since Feb. 8.

Aaron Brantley, 41, was driving to Osage Beach and was last heard from by his wife around 4 p.m. on Feb. 8, according to the Columbia Missourian.

Brantley is described as being 6 foot, 1 inch tall, 220 pounds, with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Brantley's whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-877-3452.