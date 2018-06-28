Search Continues for 17-Year-Old Missing Near Cooper's Landing

BOONE COUNTY - A 17-year-old went missing Thursday night near Coopers Landing after witnesses told police he never came back to shore after going swimming in the Missouri River with friends.'The search resumed Friday morning.

Police have two boats on the water looking for the man but have not released any information at this time about his whereabouts or the status of the search.

Boone County authorities say the boy's friends notified authorities Thursday evening that their friend was missing at Perche Creek near Cooper's Landing, a marina near Columbia.

