Search continues for missing duck hunter

By: The Associated Press

RICH HILL (AP) — Crews continue combing a flooded conservation area for a missing duck hunter.

Sgt. John H. Lueckenhoff, of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, says search crews have used patrol boats equipped with sonar equipment in the search at the Four Rivers Conservation Area in Vernon County.

The hunter's boat, dog and waders were found after he disappeared Dec. 27.