Search continues for missing Ste. Genevieve woman
STE. GENEVIEVE (AP) - The search continues for a 52-year-old woman missing since last week in southeast Missouri.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says Lynn Marie Messer walked away from a family farm near Bloomsdale in Ste. Genevieve County on July 8. The patrol issued an endangered person advisory after family members realized she wasn't home.
The Daily Journal newspaper of Park Hills, Missouri reports that Messer is the wife of Kerry Messer, a Jefferson City lobbyist and president of the Missouri Family Network.
Messer is white, 5-foot-2, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde hair, green eyes and a fair complexion. The patrol says that the missing woman has a broken right toe and was not wearing her walking boot when she left home.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in