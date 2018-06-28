Search continues for missing Ste. Genevieve woman

STE. GENEVIEVE (AP) - The search continues for a 52-year-old woman missing since last week in southeast Missouri.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Lynn Marie Messer walked away from a family farm near Bloomsdale in Ste. Genevieve County on July 8. The patrol issued an endangered person advisory after family members realized she wasn't home.

The Daily Journal newspaper of Park Hills, Missouri reports that Messer is the wife of Kerry Messer, a Jefferson City lobbyist and president of the Missouri Family Network.

Messer is white, 5-foot-2, weighs 150 pounds and has blonde hair, green eyes and a fair complexion. The patrol says that the missing woman has a broken right toe and was not wearing her walking boot when she left home.