Search continues for second Sedalia bank robbery suspect

Brian L Jones. (Courtesy of Sedalia Police Department)

Sedalia police need help locating a second suspect in a December bank robbery. A warrant for Felony Stealing was issued on Friday for Brian L. Jones, age 35 of Nebraska. Police identified Jones as entering the Central Bank of Sedalia and demanding money from an employee on December 26.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, police say Jones fled the bank on foot to a nearby awaiting vehicle driven by David A. Graves, age 52 of Sedalia. Graves was apprehended and has been charged with Felony Stealing.

Jone’s current location is unknown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Sedalia Police Department at (660) 826-8100.