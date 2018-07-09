Search Continues Two Years After Pregnant Woman's Disappearance

HILLSBORO (AP) - The parents of a woman who was pregnant at the time she went missing are appealing to the public for help this weekend at the Jefferson County Fair. Hubert and Bertha Propst handed out flyers in Hillsboro with information about their daughter, Amanda Jones. She was last seen August 14th in 2005 at the Hillsboro Civic Club. A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of Jones. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at (636) 797-5515.