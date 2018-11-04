Search Ends for Triple Homicide Suspect

COOPER COUNTY - UPDATE: Cooper County Sheriffs took triple homicide suspect Joshua Maylee into custody Thursday morning, without incident. This ends the 24 hour search for Maylee who is the primary suspect in the shooting deaths of Jeffrey Werdehausen, Eugene Pinet, and Jackie Pinet. Maylee is also a suspect for the shooting of Gina Werdehausen. Gina is at University Hospital in stable condition.

Law enforcement found the bodies Wednesday morning in Holts Summit. Afraid Maylee would return to finish the job, officials placed University Hospital in Columbia under precautionary lockdown. That lockdown has now ended.

Sergeant Robert Bruchsaler of the Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad said he believes Maylee was acting alone and that he knew all his victims.

-------------------------------------------------

HOLTS SUMMIT - UPDATE: The Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad continues to search for Joshua Maylee, the suspect in a triple homicide. Sergeant Robert Bruchsaler of the Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad said there have been no sightings of Joshua Maylee or his vehicle. The search for Maylee is a statewide search, but Bruchsaler said he has no reason to believe Maylee has left Mid-Missouri. Bruchsaler said the major case squad has asked local farmers to check their land and surrounding woods for Maylee or his vehicle. Bruchsaler said they have collected evidence to connect the two locations of the murders but will not reveal the evidence at this time. Bruchsaler also said police are working all leads and reviewing all information from Wednesday. Police said they have also checked with Maylee?s family members in the state and have no reason to believe anyone is hiding Maylee.

Bruchsaler confirmed all four of the victims were shot. One is still recovering at University Hospital in Columbia. The suspect was carrying a high-powered rifle. Bruchsaler said the suspect, Joshua Maylee, was believed to be acting alone. Sergeant Bruchsaler said the suspect knew the victims. Maylee has prior arrests. Vehicles resembling the black-brown Dodge truck and the silver Bonneville SE are being stopped and searched by local law enforcement.

There are more than 70 law enforcement officials working the investigation.

Callaway County Sheriff's deputies blocked the road to the Pinet residence in Holts Summit. They are keeping track of people entering and leaving the area. Currently access on the road is limited to law enforcement, neighbors that live on the street and family members.

-------------------------------------------------

The Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad confirmed Wednesday there are three dead victims and one survivor from a killing spree in the area of Holts Summit. The Callaway County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 46-year-old Jeffrey J. Werdehausen, 48-year-old Eugene Allen Pinet, and 57-year-old Jackie Lee Pinet. Also injured in the crime was Werdehausen's wife, 41-year-old Gina M. Werdehausen. Gina Werdehausen is at University Hospital in Columbia. Wednesday night she was in stable condition.

Police say the shootings were not random, and all four victims had negative relations with Maylee. Jim and Dillon Geiger work at the Conoco gas station next to the Ideal Hardware and Critics Choice movie store, both owned by the Werdehausen family. The Geiger's said Maylee was stealing and selling heavy equipment, and believe the victims were going to testify against Maylee. Major Case Squad would not confirm that statement, but did say Maylee is under investigation for stolen property.

KOMU8's Olivia Wilmsen spoke with a few friends of Werdehausen, one of them whose daughter, a friend of the Pinet's son, said that the Pinet's were murdered in their mobile home at 1489 Heartnut Road in Callaway County. Werdehausen and his wife Gina were shot at their Farm house on County Road 488 where Jeffrey Werdehausen later died.

Police said they are seeking Joshua William Maylee in connection with the crime. The describe him as a male, 180 pounds, six feet tall, blue eyes, and balding. He was last seen driving a black or brown Dodge truck or a silver 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE with Missouri license plate SC1 S5S.



The major case squad is asking anyone with leads or information to call:

(573) 592-2442 or (573) 592-2451





----------------------------------------------

FULTON - UPDATE: At a press conference Wednesday evening at the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, Sergeant Robert Bruchsaler said investigators are still looking for Joshua Maylee, but have no information on a motive.



Bruchsaler said Maylee has family and friends all across the state. Police have contacted them and say they have been very cooperative with law enforcement. Bruchsaler did not say where law enforcement are located.



Investigators said there is no reason to believe Maylee has gone out of the Mid-Missouri into the St. Louis area.



Bruchsaler said law enforcement is no longer looking for the black Dodge truck because it has been found, but is still searching for the silver 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE.



Bruchsaler said Gina Werdehausen is in stable condition.





