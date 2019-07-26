Search for Auxvasse Shooting Suspect

Don Mosley called police to report a robber shot his roommate, Randy Poole, in the back. The Flight-for-Life helicopter airlifted Poole to Columbia's University Hospital, although authortities said his wound was not life-threatening.

Auxvasse Elementary School locked down Tuesday because of the shooting.

"Stuff like that is just not supposed to happen in small towns," said resident Mathew Pilger. "It kind of opens your eyes up and you have to watch everything."

The Callaway County Sheriff's Department said the shooter was a black man, 30-35 years old, 6' with a medium build, and wearing a dark mask and a long-sleeved maroon pullover.