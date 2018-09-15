Search for Blind KC Man, Not Seen Since Aug. 27

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The family of a missing 63-year-old Kansas City man is vowing to continue searching for him until he is found.



Two searches over the weekend found no clues to what might have happened to Richie Solis, who suffers from several medical problems. He disappeared Aug. 27 while on a routine walk.



On Monday, about 30 persons knocked on doors, posted fliers and visited a homeless camp in northern Kansas City. His nephew, Paul Moore says, no one recalled seeing Solis.



On Sunday, volunteers and search dogs combed the area near Solis' home, again without any success.