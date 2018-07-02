Search for Evidence Ends in Drexel

DREXEL (AP) - Investigators have ended their search at a home near Drexel where a man says the remains of seven murder victims were scattered. The Cass County Sheriff's office issued a news release saying officers finished the search at the home of Michael Shaver. Shaver is jailed on $1 million bail on a first-degree murder count. Officers say he told them he killed seven drug dealers and scattered their bones around the property. The department isn't saying how much evidence has been collected. Some of the bones already found at the farm have been sent to a Kansas State forensic anthropologist to be tested. Results of those tests aren't expected for a couple of weeks.