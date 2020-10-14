Search for gunman who killed a woman and took a child from her car

4 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Monday, May 23 2016 May 23, 2016 Monday, May 23, 2016 8:06:04 AM CDT May 23, 2016 in Continuous News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are searching for the gunman who killed a woman in downtown St. Louis and briefly drove away with a child who had been in a car with her.

The shooting happened Sunday night on Washington Avenue. The woman was left in the middle of the street. Police say the car she had been in drove away. It wasn't immediately clear to police if the shooting happened in or near the car, and police aren't sure if the shooter and the victim were acquainted.

A 9-month-old child in a car seat was dropped off in a different area of St. Louis after the shooting. Police Chief Sam Dotson says the child appeared unharmed. The car was found later near Hyde Park.

