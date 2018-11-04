Search For Killer In St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 78-year-old St. Louis man is dead after being stabbed in broad daylight, and police are still searching for the killer. David Delashmit was stabbed in the chest Tuesday afternoon after getting out of his car in south St. Louis. He died later at a hospital. Delashmit's longtime girlfriend says the assailant fled on a bicycle. She says the assailant was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Police found what they believe was the weapon, a paring knife.