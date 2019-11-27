Search for missing Columbia woman to continue next week

COLUMBIA — Authorities searched a section of the Lamine River today for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge, but the search came up empty.

Officials will continue to search next week, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. This is the second search for Mengqi announced this week; authorities confirmed Nov. 20 that they had searched parts of Cooper County.

According to the release, police followed a number of leads in her disappearance. Information from Joseph Elledge, who is considered a prime suspect in the case, led to police identifying a section of the river as a location of interest.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search, including the Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team.

Mengqi Ji was reported missing by her husband Oct. 10- she's now been missing for over 40 days. Police asked hunters and other outdoors enthusiasts to keep an eye out in rural areas of Boone County and surrounding areas. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Police at 573-874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.