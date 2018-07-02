Search for Missing Missouri Fisherman Enters 3rd Day

SMITHVILLE (AP) - The search for a missing fisherman at a western Missouri lake headed into its third day after being suspended Saturday night because of darkness.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for 72-year-old Gordon Carr, whose boat was found Friday at Smithville Lake north of Kansas City without him in it. His car was parked near a dock.

The Kansas City Star reports troopers scoured the water Saturday as several family members sat nearby.

A Highway Patrol dispatcher told The Associated Press early Sunday afternoon that the man still had not been found.