Search for Missing Teen Near Cooper's Landing Resumes

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Fire Protection District and Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol continue to search for a 17-year-old boy who went missing Thursday night near Cooper's Landing on the Missouri River.

The search for the boy resumed around 7:30 a.m. Friday after it was suspended due to darkness at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Search crews said they believe the boy is still in the water where Perche Creek runs into the Missouri River just west of Cooper's Landing.

BCFPD Batallion Chief Gale Blomenkamp said teams are searching an area the size of a football field, and the main search area is relatively calm, but very near to the main Missouri River channel.

The river channel has currents moving about 4-5 mph in multiple directions, according to Blomenkamp, which could hamper the search if the boy made it into the main current.

Sgt. Paul Reinsch of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said search teams are using sonar scanning equipment as well as a "dragger" to help identify a possible body underwater and said a dive team was en route to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

KOMU 8 News has a reporter on-scene at Cooper's Landing and will provide updates as we receive more information.