Search For Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Now Recovery Effort

MOUND CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say their search for a missing Highway Patrol trooper who was last seen near a lake in northwest Missouri is now a recovery effort.

The patrol released a statement shortly after midnight Tuesday that said a recovery effort for Trooper Fred Guthrie Jr. would resume at daylight.

The patrol says Guthrie and his K-9 were on Missouri River flood duty and were helping with flood relief efforts near Big Lake when both were apparently swept away by swift flood waters.

Guthrie was with the Water Patrol Division. The 46-year-old was last seen early Monday afternoon near Big Lake, which is about 10 miles southwest of Mound City. His vehicle, with its boat attached, was found later that day.