Search For Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Now Recovery Effort
MOUND CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say their search for a missing Highway Patrol trooper who was last seen near a lake in northwest Missouri is now a recovery effort.
The patrol released a statement shortly after midnight Tuesday that said a recovery effort for Trooper Fred Guthrie Jr. would resume at daylight.
The patrol says Guthrie and his K-9 were on Missouri River flood duty and were helping with flood relief efforts near Big Lake when both were apparently swept away by swift flood waters.
Guthrie was with the Water Patrol Division. The 46-year-old was last seen early Monday afternoon near Big Lake, which is about 10 miles southwest of Mound City. His vehicle, with its boat attached, was found later that day.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a fatality after a single-car accident early Monday. The Columbia Police Department said the car... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Red... More >>
in
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants. ... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY- North Rangeline Road was temporarily closed Sunday after a two cars collided. A witness says one car... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An urn that has sat outside of Hickman High School for nearly a century is missing. Hickman... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive. ... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boonville Police Department were investigating the missing report of Elizabeth Woolbright, 17,... More >>
in
MEXICO - Community members in Mexico came out to help thin apple trees at Hickory Ridge Orchard on Saturday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dogs took a break from the heat Saturday through an ice cream social. Lizzi & Rocco's Natural... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student has died after being shot inside... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The 2018 American Barnstormers Tour closed their three-day event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport on Saturday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a home was invaded and shots fired on Friday afternoon. It happened... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — Bryan University, a private, two-year career training and technical school, has closed is branch in Columbia. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - 13-year-old Alex Elletson has spent his past five birthdays raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. ... More >>
in
HIGBEE – Margaret Buschnell leads a group of volunteers who feed about 40 children every weekday in Randolph County. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department responded to a major house fire in the 2100 block of Alamos Place... More >>
in