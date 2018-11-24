Search for New MU Chancellor Begins
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri curators are preparing to plan their search for a new chancellor for the Columbia campus to succeed the retiring Brady Deaton.
The governing board was meeting Friday and will likely hire a search firm to vet candidates. The board could also appoint a faculty advisory panel to make its own recommendations.
Deaton announced Wednesday he will retire in November after nearly a decade as chancellor. The 70-year-old agricultural economist hopes to continue research into global hunger.
Deaton and university system President Tim Wolfe will outline the specifics of Deaton's new role with the university at the curators' meeting.
