Search for retail theft suspect leads to drug arrests

MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies took two suspects into custody and transported them to the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office on Thursday after going to the residence of a suspect from a retail establishment theft, according to a news release.

The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office assisted the Morgan County Sheriff's Office after Morgan County deputies discovered a suspect from the theft in Versailles lived in Fortuna, the release said.

When deputies made contact with people at the residence, they discovered the stolen items from Morgan County, as well as methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an 18-month-old child, according to the release.

Deputies took Matthew J. Hamm, 35, and Ashley F. Ferrier, 32, both of Fortuna, into custody and they await formal charges, according to the sheriff's office.

Both Hamm and Ferrier were issued a summons on suspicion of possession of marijuana, according to the release. Charges on the other substances found could follow.