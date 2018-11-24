Search for Stolen Property Leads to Discovery of Illicit Drugs

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department detectives arrested three people Friday night after serving a search warrant for stolen property from a West Broadway Walmart.

Walmart reported the theft on November 17. According to the police report, John Dale Hardy Jr., 29, had been identified as the suspect in that particular case.

When detectives served the search warrant Friday night at an Oak Lawn Drive home, they also found methamphetamine and intravenous drug paraphernalia sitting in plain sight. They then served a second search warrant to search for more drugs. Ultimately, CPD detectives found heroin, methamphetamine, intravenous drug paraphernalia, materials to package the drugs for sale, several different kinds of prescription pills and a handgun in the residence. CPD arrested Hardy, along with the two other people at the house, John Anthony Curry and Kerry Leslie Pruett.

According to the police report, CPD detectives also located several tools in Hardy's vehicle and traced them back to a burglary at Lucky's Market on November 2.

Ultimately, John Dale Hardy Jr., 29, was arrested for:

• 2 counts of Felony Distribution/Delivery/Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, to be set bond.

• 3 counts of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, bond $13,500.

• Unlawful Possession of a Concealable Firearm, bond $4,500.00.

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, bond $500.00.

• Probation and Parole Warrant, no bond.

John Anthony Curry, 32, was arrested for Possession of Drug paraphernalia, bond $500.00

Kerry Leslie Pruett, 37, was arrested for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, bond $4,500.00.