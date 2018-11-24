Search Resumes for Woman Missing in Mo. Flooding

WAYNESVILLE (AP) - Crews have resumed searching for a woman who's believed to be the mother of a child killed in flooding in south-central Missouri.

The 4-year-old boy was killed as heavy rain drenched the Pulaski County town of Waynesville, damaging homes and businesses on Monday night and Tuesday morning. The boy's name hasn't been released.

Authorities believe the child was swept away when the car he and his mother were in was swept up in rising waters. The boy's body was found near Mitchell Creek in western Waynesville on Tuesday.

Dale Moore, spokesman for the Southwest Missouri Incident Report Team, said the search for the woman resumed Wednesday. The search had been suspended earlier because of hazardous conditions brought on by the swiftly rising waters.