Search Still On for Missing Woman

MARIES COUNTY - Searchers have been checking the area around Highway 42 and Highway T after finding what they are calling "possible evidence," but the Sheriff would not clarify exactly what that evidence was.

In Maries County, you're more likely to find bushels of hay on the side of the road rather than evidence of murder. Even though Gillibrand's photo still hangs on the door of the Sheriff's office, deputies still have not found her body despite combing the area where the evidence was found with a large scale team and three cadaver dogs.

Residents in both Meta and Vienna say they beleive that it may have been a piece of clothing but then again the Sheriff refused to comment today on the case.

Many residents in the county say they simply want closure, but of the more than three dozen people we talked to, no one wanted to appear on camera.