Search underway for inmate after escape from Pettis County jail

COLUMBIA – Deputies are looking for a man after he apparently escaped from his cell at the Pettis County jail over the weekend.

Travis Lee Davis, 30, was in jail for several charges including kidnapping, domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and parole violation. Davis is a white male, 6 ft. tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos, including an Illuminati-type graphic of an eye inside a triangle on the front of his neck.

Davis was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey pants. He is considered to be dangerous and people should not approach him.

Charges related to his escape are expected to be filed by the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Monday morning.

If anyone has information on the escape or where he is, they should contact their local law enforcement or the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office at 660-827-0052.