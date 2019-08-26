UPDATE: Body of missing man recovered in Lake of the Ozarks

Photo courtesy of Troop F

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Missouri State Highway Patrol divers recovered the body of a missing man Saturday night from the Lake of the Ozarks after a seven-hour search.

The MSHP report said 23-year-old Sean Burgess, from Peoria, Illinois, was last seen by family and friends on a float pad around a group of boats during the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Race. His family and friends did not see him enter the water, but discovered and reported he was missing.

MSHP recovered Burgess' body just before 10:47 p.m., according to a MSHP tweet.

Missouri Highway patrol Troop F had tweeted at around 3:40 p.m. that a search was underway for a man who went missing in the water.

The Mid-County Fire and the MSHP dive teams searched for Burgess near the 33.8 mile marker and found him at the 33.9 mile marker, according to the report.

Sgt. Scott White told KOMU 8 News that MSHP held a no wake zone for the entire channel in the area of the search. The annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout was also suspended for the day while the search was underway.

Troopers said on Twitter that people had commented false information about the incident on social media, and said reliable updates are posted on the MSHP Troop F Twitter account.

#LakeOfTheOzarks Final Update:



MSHP Divers recovered the victim at 10:47pm. Family has been notified.



We extend our sincere condolences to family & friends.



More details will be released in our online reports. — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 25, 2019

#LakeOfTheOzarks Update:



People are commenting on social media sites that a victim has been recovered, which is false.



The search is still ongoing. Reliable updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/rpqXWuZL5J — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 24, 2019

Troopers said the water depth is about 40 feet.

#LakeOfTheOzarks Update:



Most spectator boats have cleared out & the search continues. The missing person is an adult male who was around a group of boats when he jumped off the float pad. @lakefire911 Dive Team in the water. MSHP Dive Team en route.



Water depth about 40 ft. pic.twitter.com/Cvb5yjTjc4 — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 24, 2019