UPDATE: Body of missing man recovered in Lake of the Ozarks

1 day 13 hours 57 minutes ago Saturday, August 24 2019 Aug 24, 2019 Saturday, August 24, 2019 3:50:00 PM CDT August 24, 2019 in News
By: Emily Wolf and Naomi Klinge, KOMU 8 Digital Producers
Photo courtesy of Troop F

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Missouri State Highway Patrol divers recovered the body of a missing man Saturday night from the Lake of the Ozarks after a seven-hour search.

The MSHP report said 23-year-old Sean Burgess, from Peoria, Illinois, was last seen by family and friends on a float pad around a group of boats during the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Race. His family and friends did not see him enter the water, but discovered and reported he was missing.

MSHP recovered Burgess' body just before 10:47 p.m., according to a MSHP tweet.

Missouri Highway patrol Troop F had tweeted at around 3:40 p.m. that a search was underway for a man who went missing in the water.

The Mid-County Fire and the MSHP dive teams searched for Burgess near the 33.8 mile marker and found him at the 33.9 mile marker, according to the report.

Sgt. Scott White told KOMU 8 News that MSHP held a no wake zone for the entire channel in the area of the search. The annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout was also suspended for the day while the search was underway.

Troopers said on Twitter that people had commented false information about the incident on social media, and said reliable updates are posted on the MSHP Troop F Twitter account. 

Troopers said the water depth is about 40 feet.   

