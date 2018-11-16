Search Warrant Execution Leads to Meth Bust

MOBERLY - A 38 year old Moberly woman was arrested and charged Tuesday after officers executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, items used in the sale of methamphetamine, and stolen property in her home at 1003 Concannon Street in Moberly.

The search was conducted by the North Missouri Drug Task Force, Moberly Police Department and Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Brandy Lane Williams was taken into custody and has been charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Public Nuisance and Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Three children were removed from the home and are now in the custody of a family member.

Bond was set at $45,000. The subject was unable to post bond and was transferred to the Randolph County Justice Center. Bond was reset at $150,000 and Williams remains in custody.