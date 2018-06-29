Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest

VANDALIA - The East Central Drug Task Force, Sheriff's Office, Highway Patrol, and the Vandalia Police Department served three search warrants which lead to three arrests.

Police seized marijuana, drug paraphernalia, $3,880 in cash, and a .40 caliber hand gun.

Elizabeth Marie Gentry was arrested for distribution of marijuana, and remains in jail without bond.

Robert AE Lawson was arrested for distribution of marijuana, and remains in jail without bond.

Loretta Jane Nesbitt was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nesbitt's bond is set at $2,000.

The task force assists Bowling Green, Mexico, Montgomery City, Vandalia, Warrenton, and the counties of Audrain, Montgomery and Warren as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The task forces urges anyone with information concerning illegal drug activity to call 573-497-5801 or 1-800-392-TIPS.