Season of Giving

One of the big projects for Marine Parents is sending care packages. Volunteers set up, stuffed, sealed and sent off more than a thousand boxes just in one day. Inside were snacks, tobacco and socks, socks, and more socks.

"Marines love socks. Especially when you're in Iraq, because you get done with a pair of socks and you pretty much just throw them away. It's nice to have an abundance of socks because socks are precious items out there," said former Marine Derrick Jensen.

They would ring out their socks and put them back on their feet, and his feet were just absolutely corroded when he came back the first time. So socks became critically important," explained Della Vecchia.

Marine Parents would love for you to remember them when you're hanging your stockings, but they say these socks are just as important.

"This is something that we do year round, not just Christmas time. And the whole year round thing, you know Marines are over there year round not just at Christmas time. And that's important for all of us to remember," she added.

Della Vecchia and volunteers send packages monthly. They especially target those who wouldn't otherwise receive mail.

Marine Parents plans to send out another 442 boxes Sunday and they would love your help.