Seasonal Firework Sales Start Wednesday

KINGDOM CITY - Wednesday kicks off the first day of firework season in Missouri. Licensed seasonal retailers can now sell fireworks throughout the state until July 10th.

People should know when and where they can and cannot set off fireworks. It's illegal to set off fireworks inside city limits of both Columbia and Jefferson City, however, it is legal in Boone County, Callaway County and Audrain County.

State Fire Marshal Randy Cole reminded Missourians in a news release that it's very important to be safe while setting off fireworks. He said to keep children away and always use protective eye wear. Also because of the dry weather Cole said it's very important to have water nearby in case of an accident. Cole also said the best firework shows out there are put on by professionals.