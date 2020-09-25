Seating changes at Faurot Field

By: Lindley Schwartz, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA –  College football season is back and the Missouri Tigers will take on Alabama this Saturday.

In-person attendance for games at Faurot Field will be limited this season, and Mizzou Athletics recently released more information as to how the stadium will look and operate this fall, with changes due to COVID-19. 

Fans will be allowed to sit together in small groups, but will remain six feet apart from everyone else in attendance. 

The stands marking where fans may sit have been sectioned off using seat covers. The areas without covers will remain empty. 

These are not the only changes for football season this year. Tailgating will not be allowed on MU property before or after games.

The season will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Faurot Field. 

